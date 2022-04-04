Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Achieves $102.78 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $102.78 million and approximately $911,026.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.91 or 0.07590739 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,033.91 or 0.99868629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 103,469,790 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

