Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $2,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after buying an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

