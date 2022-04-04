Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:OUST opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

