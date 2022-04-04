Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

