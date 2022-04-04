P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 3,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.