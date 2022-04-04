Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

