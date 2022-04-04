Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

