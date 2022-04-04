PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

