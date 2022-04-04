PAID Network Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $136,164.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.20 or 0.07522250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,642.20 or 0.99753935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00046939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

