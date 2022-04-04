Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $16.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $628.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,062. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.49 and its 200 day moving average is $525.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

