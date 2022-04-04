Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,876 shares of company stock worth $29,596,448 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $611.11 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

