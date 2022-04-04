Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 476.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.