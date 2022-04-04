Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Xerox by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 662,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 436,367 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

