Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

