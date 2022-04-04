Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 1.9%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.70. 20,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,794,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

