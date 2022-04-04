Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of PK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after acquiring an additional 860,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,339 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

