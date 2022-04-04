Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,822. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

