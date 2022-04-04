Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $376.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $282.20 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.