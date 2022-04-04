Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paychex were worth $25,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,625,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

