Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.67.

Shares of PAYC opened at $350.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $283.91 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.61.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

