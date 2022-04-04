Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Paylocity stock opened at $209.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.30. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

