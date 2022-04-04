Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 2,973,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

