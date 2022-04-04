PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.