PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $175.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.23.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.