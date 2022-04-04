PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,081,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 121.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 80.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 86.1% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 148,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

