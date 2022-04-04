PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 181,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

