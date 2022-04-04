PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PDFS opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,163,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

