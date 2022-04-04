Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £28,689.30 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.86), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,580.95).
PSON stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.10 ($9.79). 1,774,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,252. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57). The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 679.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
