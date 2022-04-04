Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £28,689.30 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.86), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,580.95).

PSON stock traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.10 ($9.79). 1,774,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,252. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.57). The stock has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 679.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 652.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.50) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 765 ($10.02).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

