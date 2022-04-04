Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 26,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

