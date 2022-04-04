Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

