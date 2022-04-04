PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.24 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

