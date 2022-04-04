PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:PEP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.86. 112,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,113. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

