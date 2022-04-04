Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 2,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 552,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $777.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

