Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $752,580. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.