Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34.
In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $752,580. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
