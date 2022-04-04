PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $169.86. 510,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

