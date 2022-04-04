Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE PBT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 2,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,075. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

