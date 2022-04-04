Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

