Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Lowered to GBX 430

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 430 ($5.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 517.86 ($6.78).

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 355.60 ($4.66). 624,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,767. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 387.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

