PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get PFSweb alerts:

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.35 on Thursday. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth $5,100,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth $1,880,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 404.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 136,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.