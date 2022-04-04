Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNXGF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.97) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

