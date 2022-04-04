Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNXGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.53) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 619.80 ($8.12) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 648.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,509.04). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

