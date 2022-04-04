Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

