Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,647. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

