Pinkcoin Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $971,071.06 and approximately $303.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005571 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00695313 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,581,879 coins and its circulating supply is 435,321,443 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

