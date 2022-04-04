Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

PXD opened at $253.15 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

