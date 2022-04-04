Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $401.02 million and approximately $796,599.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00371534 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00091767 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00105081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,293,844 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

