PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $783.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00800956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00209579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

