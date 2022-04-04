PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 9.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 21,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,378,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $598.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

