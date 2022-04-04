Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Plexus stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plexus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

