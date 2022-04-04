Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.57.

POST stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Post by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

